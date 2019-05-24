Dollar down by Re1 in open market

KARACHI: After hitting record low against the US Dollar earlier this week, Pakistani rupee (PKR) registered slight gains against the US dollar in open market for a third consecutive day on Friday.

Dollar in the open market is down by Rs1 to Rs151.50, whereas, it fell by 54 paisa to 150.91 in the interbank market.

In the previous two sessions, dollar has declined by Rs1.04. Drop in the greenback rate would help reduce debt burden by Rs100 billion

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed at 35703 points after gaining 122 points today. NNI