KARACHI: Dollar getting more strength against the Pakistan rupee and hit historical high at Rs. 150 in open market and at Rs. 149 at inter bank.

Rupee, on Friday, continued to fall against dollar to record low. The dollar gained by another Rs. 3 to hover at Rs. 150 in open market. Dollar is selling at Rs 149 in inter bank.

Dollar gained by Rs. 7.16 in last two days.

The rupee continued to slide following Pakistan’s bailout package with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).