Dr. Firdous urges opposition to play role for development of country

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan has invited the opposition to sit with the government and prepare a long term economic reform program to address economic challenges of the country.

Addressing workers of Associated Press of Pakistan in Islamabad on Friday, she said the government and the opposition should jointly make efforts for progress and development of the country.

The Special Assistant urged the opposition to play a positive and constructive role instead of creating uncertainty and instability in the country.

She said people have attached expectations with parliament and politicians have a responsibility to respond to the national challenges.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan has a reform agenda to make future of the coming generations bright. She said institutions will be strengthened under the reform agenda.

She said the previous rulers destroyed the country’s economy bringing it under the heavy burden of debt.

The Special Assistant said the government believes in economic empowerment of the women, and measures to this effect are also being taken. She said women should be provided equal opportunities to demonstrate their capabilities in every sector.

She said the media workers will be made part of Health Card scheme and Naya Pakistan Housing Program.