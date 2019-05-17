Eating habits for a healthy and balanced diet

Food that we eat affects our body so it’s important that we should eat a healthy and balanced diet.
To have a healthy diet, we need to do few changes in our eating habits.
- Avoid using too much oil in your food while cooking.
- Use boiling and grilling cooking methods, avoid fry and sugary foods.
- Avoid desserts instead eat fresh fruits but in controlled amount.
- Avoid soda and fizzy drinks instead drink fresh fruit juices.
- Eat citrus fruits that fulfils water requirement of your body.
- Eat fresh vegetables, avoid dressing on them such as mayonnaise instead you can use a little olive oil.
- Eat small and controlled portions.
- Drink two glasses of water before every meal.
- Exercise daily. Walk for at least 30 minutes.
- Increase your water intake so you will stay hydrated.