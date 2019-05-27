ECP accepts petition challenging Maryam’s appointment as PML-N vice-president

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday accepted a petition challenging Maryam Nawaz’s appointment as vice-president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

A three-member bench headed by the chief election commissioner heard the petition.

The lawyer of the petitioner stated that in July 2018, an accountability court had convicted Maryam and while her punishment was suspended in September, it did not mean she had been declared innocent.

A notice has been issued to Maryam and the hearing will take place on June 17.

PTI challenges Maryam Nawaz’s appointment as PML-N vice-president

According to the Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI)’s application, filed by Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Bukhari, Kanwal Shauzab and Javeria Zafar at the ECP, the appointment of Maryam as PML-N’s vice president was contrary to the Constitution.

“Maryam Nawaz has been declared disqualified for any political or public office,” maintained the ruling party in the application.

In a major reshuffle, Shehbaz Sharif restructured the party after abandoning chairmanship of parliament’s key accountability forum, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

For the first time, Maryam and Shehbaz’s son Hamza Shehbaz were appointed as vice presidents of the party. Other key positions were allocated to people regarded close to former premier Nawaz Sharif.—INP