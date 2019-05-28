Electricity prices increased by 55 paisa per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA)on Tuesday approved to increase electricity prices by 55 paisa per unit.

The decision has been made under April’s fuel price adjustment. An additional burden of Rs5.20 billion will be put on the consumers after the hike in the prices.

The NEPRA has told that the Re-Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) based power plants were not used in April.

According to the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), 22.94 percent electricity was produced from hydel resources in April, 10.34 percent from coal, 18.24 percent from local gas, 30.83 percent from imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) and 7.67 percent from atomic resources.

The surge in prices will not be charged from lifeline, K-Electric and agricultural consumers. The rest will be charged in bills of the upcoming month.—INP