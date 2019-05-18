England beat Pakistan by three wickets in 4th ODI

NOTTINGHAM: In the 4th One-Day International at Nottingham on Friday, England beat Pakistan by three wickets.

Batting first, Pakistan scored 340 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

For Pakistan, Babar Azam with 115 runs, Muhammad Hafeez 59 and Fakkar Zaman with 57 runs were the main scorers.

In reply, England achieved the target in 49.3 overs for the loss of seven wickets.

For England, Jason Roy with 114 runs and BA Stokes with 79 runs were the main scorers.

Jason Roy was declared player of the match.

England also won the five-match series by 3-0.

The last match of the series will be played tomorrow (Sunday) at Leeds.