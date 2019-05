SHEHDAD KOT: Father and three sons were shot dead over old enmity in the Moda Dera area of Tehsil Naseerabad.

According to the details the suspects fled the scene after killing father and his three sons.

According to police sources Muhammad hashim Barohi and his three sons Aslam Barohi, Saleem and Muharram were killed.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for autopsy.