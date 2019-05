CHARSADDA: Frontier Corps (FC) superintendent and his two brothers were killed in Ali Jan Kalay, Charsadda on Sunday.

According to the details the unidentified suspects entered his house and opened fired killing FC superintendent Sabbir and his two brothers Kashif and Sajjad. The suspects then fled the scene.

According to the police Sajjad was police personnel and Kashif was businessman.

The reason behind the killing is said to be land dispute.