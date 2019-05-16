Federal govt makes high level changes in bureaucracy

ISLAMABAD: Federal government made high level changes and appointments on Thursday in the bureaucracy.

BS-21 Dr. Kazim Niaz was appointed as Additional Secretary Establishment Division. He was previously serving as Additional Secretary in Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

BS-21 Muhammad Ali Shahzada was appointed as Additional Secretary (AS) to PM office whereas he was acting as AS Cabinet Division.

BS-21 Captain (retd.) Sher Alam Mahsud who was waiting to be appointed in Establishment Division was appointed as AS in Ministry of Industries & Production (MoI&P).

BS-21 Asif Hyder Shah was appointed as AS Cabinet Division of Pakistan whereas he was expecting to be appointed in Establishment Division.

A notification regarding to this effect has been issued from Establishment Division.—NNI