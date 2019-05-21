Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Sardar Ali Muhammad Mahar passed away at Khangarh in Ghotki district on Tuesday.

He died due to heart attack at the age of 52 years at his village Khangarh.

Ali Muhammad Mahar was also remained Chief Minister of Sindh in 2002 to 2004.

President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Ali Muhammad Mahar.

Commiserating with the bereaved family, they prayed for the departed soul.