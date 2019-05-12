FIA arrests five illegal immigrants deported from Turkey at Sialkot Airport

SIALKOT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested five illegal Pakistani immigrants deported from Turkey here on Sunday.

According to details, five Pakistani nationals who entered Turkey illegally without required documents were arrested by the Turkish authorities.

The Turkish authorities on Sunday deported the detainees through private airline flight G-9551 and they were taken into custody by FIA soon after they landed at Sialkot Airport.

The FIA authorities shifted the nabbed illegal immigrants to Gujranwala for further investigation.—INP