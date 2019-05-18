Firdous accuses opposition of conspiring against govt in ‘the name of Iftar’

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s scheduled Iftar dinner on Sunday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday accused opposition politicians of conspiring against the incumbent government in “the name of Iftar”.

In a series of tweets, she lamented the politicians who caused problems for the people are busy protecting personal, political and business interests under the garb of Iftar dinners.

Ms Awan said, “They [members of opposition parties] are only worried about their wealth and the future of their progeny.”

“Hatching a conspiracy against the elected government in the name of Iftar in the holy month of Ramazan is unfortunate,” she added.

She said whatsoever the opposition was facing, was the consequence of their ill-intentions, adding they (opposition) always worked to make money, thought for well being and bright future of their children.

Unfortunately, Dr Firdous said, those who created problems for the people were now busy in protecting their personal, political and business interests in the name of Iftar parties.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari earlier on Friday made a telephone contact with the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif and invited her to his Iftar dinner to be held this Sunday.

Besides, he talked to JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan, PKMAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai, BNP (Mengal) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal.—NNI