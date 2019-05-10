Five suspects arrested in connection with Datta Darbar’s blast

LAHORE: Security forces in Lahore have taken five people into custody in connection with deadly suicide bombing outside Datta Darbar which killed nearly 12 people and injured over 30, police sources said Friday.

They said five men were arrested from Garhi Shahu area in Lahore from a tea stall, which was visited by the bomber.

The sources said two men Asad Abbasi and Shahid had bought the tea stall few months ago and that the alleged bomber had stayed there.

Meanwhile another injured of the blast died of wounds on Friday, raising the death toll to 12.

Relatives of the slain man have complained that proper treatment was not provided to the injured Mudassir.

The bomber had targeted a police van outside gate-2 of the Datta Darbar in the morning on Wednesday.—NNI