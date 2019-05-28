FM arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend OIC FMs’ meeting

JEDDAH: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reached Saudi Arabia to attend meeting of Foreign Ministers’ Council of OIC.

Chief of Protocol of Saudi foreign ministry Jamal Nasir and Pakistan’s Ambassador Raja Ali Ijaz received him at the King Abdulaziz Airport Jeddah.

The Foreign Minister will represent Pakistan in the meeting of Foreign Ministers’ Council of OIC to be held in Makkah tomorrow.

The meeting will finally approve Makkah Declaration, the draft of the OIC summit, after mutual consultation.

Meeting of the Kashmir Contact Group is likely to be held on the sidelines of OIC summit to ponder upon the current situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. The real representatives of Kashmiris will apprise the group about human rights violations and atrocities being committed against innocent people in the occupied territory.