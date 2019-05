BISHKEK: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with his Kyrgyz counterpart Aidarbekov Chyngyz Azamatovich on the Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries in Bishkek on Tuesday.

They discussed matters of mutual interest including bilateral relations.

They agreed to increase bilateral trade to the tune of 10 million dollars.

The two sides also agreed to increase ties for two-way cooperation.