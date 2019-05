KUWAIT: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has arrived in Kuwait on a two day visit to the country.

The Foreign Minister will hold meetings with his Kuwaiti counterpart and Emir of Kuwait.

The discussions will revolve around issues of bilateral interest.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi is also scheduled to address Pakistani expatriates living and working in Kuwait.

During his meetings with Kuwaiti leadership, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will raise visa related issues for Pakistanis.