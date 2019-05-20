FM to lead Pakistan delegation at SCO-CFM meeting in Bishkek

ISLAMABAD: The two-day SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (SCO-CFM) is being held in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic from Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will lead the Pakistan delegation at the meeting.

Foreign Ministers of all SCO Member States are expected to attend.

This CFM will approve important documents which will later be adopted by the Council of Heads of States meeting, to be held in Bishkek next month.

During the CFM, the Foreign Minister will deliver remarks at the Plenary Session.

The Foreign Minister, on the sidelines, is due to hold bilateral meetings with several participating Ministers and the Secretary General of SCO.

The Foreign Minister’s participation in the SCO-CFM illustrates the high importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO and to deepening its engagement with the region.