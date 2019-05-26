FM vows to further strengthen Pak-China strategic partnership

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has expressed the government’s commitment to further strengthen strategic partnership between Pakistan and China.

He was addressing Friends of Silk Road Forum organized in honor of visiting Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan in Islamabad on Sunday.

The Foreign Minister said both countries are observing 2019 as year of mutual relations and it is expected that people to people contacts will reach a new level.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said China Pakistan Economic Corridor has helped strengthening bilateral relations and taken economic and social development to new heights.

He said the CPEC has entered into its second phase which focuses on industrial, social and economic cooperation. He expressed the confidence that Special Economic Zones will pave way for the progress of Pakistan.

Foreign Minister said the government has special focus on poverty alleviation, industrial development, education, technology, scientific innovation and agricultural development.

He said both the countries have a common thinking of improving the living standard of their people. He hoped that development target will be achieved by mutually harnessing the capabilities of the two countries.

Foreign Minister paid rich tributes to the services of Chinese Vice President in promoting strategic partnership between the two countries.