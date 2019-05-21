Food to include in your daily diet

Everyone needs a fit body but in that process we neglect our health the most.

Remember, skipping meals our avoiding food is never the option but eating right amount and avoiding junk is.

To have a good and healthy body it is necessary that our body should get the right amount of nutrients that it needs in a day.

Here are some foods that will help you keep your body healthy, will boost your energy and will keep you fit.

Make sure to include them in your daily diet.

Oats:

Whole grain food. Full of fiber. Oats helps you in controlling your cholesterol, controls your weight and also beneficial for your skin.

Keeps you full and satisfied.

Fresh fruits:

Fruits are really good for one’s health. Instead of taking any artificial sweet, eat fruits but that too in a controlled amount. They also fulfill water requirements of your body.

Avocados:

Avocados are packed with vitamins C, E and K, all important for skin health. Plus, the healthy fat in avocados may help prevent wrinkles, while other nutrients help reduce sun damage.

Walnuts:

Walnuts are full with nutrients. They are high in protein and fiber. Walnuts helps you in losing weight.

Milk/yoghurt:

They are full of calcium which helps you in making your bones strong.

Try adding these foods in your daily life but remember give time to your body to adjust, don’t rush things. Magic does not happens in instant.

Apart from eating healthy, exercise daily.

If going to GYM is not possible then a daily walk of 30 minutes is enough.

-by AGHNANOOR