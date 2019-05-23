Foreign Minister reviews fast changing situation in region

ISLAMABAD: A consultative meeting, chaired by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Thursday, reviewed the fast changing situation in the region.

The Foreign Minister informed the participants of the meeting about his visit to Kyrgyzstan, the recently held meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Bishkek, and his bilateral meetings with his counterparts of different countries there.

He also apprised the meeting on the views exchanged with the Foreign Ministers of China and Russia over the worth-concerning changing situation in the region.

Former foreign secretaries and former ambassadors attended the meeting.