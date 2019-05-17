Former WWE Diva passes away

The wrestler and model famously won the WWE’s 2005 Raw Diva Search Ashley Massaro has died aged 39.

There has been no official cause of death released as of yet, though reports state it is being classified as ‘non-criminal’.

Massaro was reportedly taken from her home in Suffolk County, New York, to a nearby hospital, though she sadly died on Thursday morning, May 16.

We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends. https://t.co/PqHSRbOGso — WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2019

Massaro’s death comes just a few months after she said she was returning to wrestling once again, revealing to fans she was in training to get back in the ring. ‘Gonna be bumping around the ring starting next week at @NYWCWRESTLING… super pumped n ready to see what I got left in these ole boots of mine!’ she wrote in March this year.