LODHRAN: Four members of a family died after a high voltage electric wire fell over the bullock cart in Lodhran, on Sunday.

According to the details resident of the Hasil Wala area of Lodhran’s Tehsil Kehror Pakka along with his wife and children were going to the fields for work when a high tension electric wire fell over the bullock cart they were traveling in, killing Ghulam Yaseen, his wife Sughran Bibi, his daughter and son.