Four gunned down over marriage dispute in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Four members of family were gunned down over marriage dispute in Bahawalpur, on Sunday.

According to the details the relatives of the bride stormed the house and opened fire and gunned down four people including groom’s father, brother and uncle and injured the bride and three others over a marriage dispute.

The assailants fled after killing them.

It is pertinent to mention Rashid had married a woman named Aisha three months earlier and were living somewhere else, which allegedly led to provocation in the girl’s family and resulted in the four people being killed.