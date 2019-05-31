French envoy lauds Pak Navy’s role in maintaining peace in region

ISLAMABAD: French Ambassador to Pakistan Marc Barety called on Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in Islamabad on Friday.

According to spokesperson for Pakistan Navy, matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s role in maritime security of the region. He apprised the dignitary on Pakistan Navy’s steps of regional maritime security patrol in the Indian Ocean.

The French ambassador appreciated Pakistan Navy’s role in maintaining peace and stability in the region.—NNI