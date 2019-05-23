Govt committed to eradicate corruption: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan says the nation, under the leadership of Imran Khan, is committed to eradicate corruption and overcome economic crisis.

In a statement, she said time is not far when economy will grow fast and people will become prosperous.

The Special Assistant said the stock market regained over one thousand points, which is a positive development, but the opposition is not noticing it.

She said those who did not become part of corruption and money laundering of the previous rulers are being considered as incompetent.

Speaking in the Senate Standing Committee on Information, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting has said she has been in contact with all media workers organizations for addressing their problems as per directions of the Prime Minister.

She said the Prime Minister desired that salaries should be paid to journalists at all costs.

The Special Assistant said the Federal Government has to pay 1.1 billion rupees, Punjab Government 570 million rupees, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has 100 million rupees outstanding dues in respect of ads in print and electronic media.

She said the government will pay all these dues, but this payment will be conditioned with payment of salaries to journalists.