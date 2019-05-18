Govt committed to strengthen private sector: FBR Chief

KARACHI: Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet are committed to provide maximum support and facilitation to the private sector to create illions of jobs and for economic prosperity and development in the country.

“Prime Minister is very conscious that business community’s confidence on government must not be shattered and to maintain business friendly environment for economic growth and prosperity,” he said while speaking at an interactive session with the leadership and members of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

A large number of businessmen, representing various sectors of the economy, attended the meeting. The prominent were Patron-in-Chief of Businessmen Group in KCCI and former president of the chamber Siraj Kassam Teli, President KCCI Junaid Esmail Makda, former presents Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Anjum Nisar, Tahir Khaliq and A.Q.Khalil.

FBR Chairman said that he had already meetings with the Prime Minister and discussed different issues related to tax system and revenue generation. And, he continued, after getting feedback from KCCI, he would again meet Imran Khan and brief him about the issues facing the business community particularly in Karachi, which is the economic hub of the country.

He would also hold meeting with Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr.Abdul Hafeez Shaikh for the same.

He invited KCCI leadership to come to Islamabad and sit with FBR officers to find solutions for making tax collecting system easier and transparent aimed at bringing more more people under tax net. The

economy could not be put on fast track of growth unless the tax-GDP ration is significantly increased.

He assured that FBR would adopt such a policy that there was no need for refunds to the exporters.

FBR Chief also assured that the proposed bond against the refunds of sales tax, which was promised by this government, would soon be launched.

He said the government was alive and concerned about the damages caused by cash flow through Hawala Hundi and was going to take some important decisions and settle this issue.

FBR Chairman assured that new Asset Declaration Scheme would be successful and that there was no option to the government.

FBR chairman answeres qurey from Business community.—APP