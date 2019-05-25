Govt has not created hurdles in NAB chairman’s inquiry: Law Minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem says the National Accountability Bureau is holding across the board accountability without any interference.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government has neither pressurized NAB chairman nor created hurdles in his inquiry against corrupt elements.

The Law Minister said Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal is an honest person and he is investigating against corrupts independently and transparently.

He urged political parties to refrain from creating obstacles in duties and responsibilities of the NAB chairman.