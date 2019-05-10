Govt hikes gas, power tariffs to pay debts: PM Imran

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that nations face good and bad times, adding Pakistan is a gift of Allah almighty and we will come out difficulties.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Mother and Child Hospital and Nursing Training Centre in Rawalpindi on Friday, he said that provision of basic facilities and resolving common people s problems are the fundamental responsibilities of the government, adding that the government is trying to improve existing health facilities and establish new hospitals where needed.

The prime minister said that loans will be given to youth. He said goats, hens, and cattle will be provided to poor families in villages so that they can become financially independent.

Imran Khan said the government has launched health insurance card under which a family can get medical treatment at private or government hospitals upto Rs7,20,000.

He said the government has started Ehsas program to mitigate sufferings of common people. He said shelter homes were established across Pakistan, where laborers and passengers can stay, along with food facility free of cost.

PM Khan said: “Affordable houses will be provided to common people under the housing scheme launched recently. Imran Khan said he fully realizes that inflation has gone up in the country, adding that tough days will soon be ended as the country is passing through difficult times.”

The premier went on to say that the government had to increase the prices of gas and electricity to pay the debts.—NNI