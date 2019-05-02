‘Govt, security forces working to address genuine issues of tribal people’

PESHAWAR: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says progress towards enduring peace through socio economic development comes first and we shall fail all inimical forces and their conspiracies trying to undo our gains.

He was interacting with students of various universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Peshawar today.

The Army Chief said Pakistan is blessed with dynamic and talented youth and future of the country belongs to them.

He said Pakistani nation and its Armed Forces have done a great job for fighting against terrorism and its time now to have its dividends through socio economic development in which education is most important.

Referring to Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, General Bajwa said PTM itself is not an issue.

He said issues being highlighted are genuine and natural in post operation environment.

However, few individuals playing in foreign hands are by design exploiting sentiments of the people, who have actually suffered at the hands of terrorism and now need care.

The Army Chief said both government and the security forces are working to address genuine issues of the tribal people regardless of where they come from.