Gov’t to purchase entire Wheat stock from growers: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the current economic challenges has not been created by the incumbent government and the economy was ruined during last ten years of previous governments.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, he said that we cannot endorse the current nominations of PML N including chairman PAC.

Qureshi said that current changes in PML N have not even endorsed by large number of his own members.

Responding to a question regarding China stance on Maulana Masood Azhar, the Foreign Minister said that China is a friend of Pakistan and Indian are making baseless propaganda and rumors and asked the media not to pay heed on the so-called propaganda.

“Our position on the Maulana has been accepted and India has not gained anything in this regard,” he said, adding elaborated that BJP and Congress are standing against each other having differences on Masood Azhar and Pulwama attack.

To a question, he said that the government will purchase entire wheat from the growers and possible measures are being taken to make procurement drive transparent and successful.

To another question, said that tribal people are patriot and they have played their role in defence of Pakistan.

He appealed to all the provinces especially Sindh to provide three percent development funds for tribal areas as they are facing difficulties. He said that pashtoons are patriot and some anti-state elements are involved in taking money from anti-Pakistan agencies.

He said that PML Q has no differences on local bodies bill. Chaudhary Perviaz Eelahi has categorically stated in favour of new local bodies system. —NNI