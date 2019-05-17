Govt will make efforts to address problems of Sindh people: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the PTI government will make all out efforts to address the problems being faced by the people of Sindh.

He was talking to former Chief Minister Sindh Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim who called on him here on Friday.

They discussed overall political situation of Sindh province.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi regretted that those playing Sindh cards have turned their back to the problems of the people. Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim said that the people of Sindh are faced with the issues of poverty and disease.—PPI