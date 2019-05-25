Govt will steer country out of economic crisis: PM

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan says although the coming two to three months are tough yet the government will steer the country out of the current economic crisis with the support of the people.

Speaking at the fund-raising dinner of Shaukat Kahnum Memorial Caner Hospital in Karachi, he said ups and downs are part of life and instead of being scared one should face the challenges with courage.

The Prime Minister said when heavy flood hit Pakistan in 2010, the entire nation came forward and contributed generously for the flood-victims and within six months the country was out of the crisis.

He said the economic challenges facing the country at present are created mainly due to the poor economic performance, and loot and plunder by the previous governments over the last 10 years.

Imran Khan said Shaukat Kahnum Cancer Hospital is a charity hospital where 75 percent poor patients are being provided free of cost medical treatment.

He said the donations received are only spent on the treatment of deserving people.

Imran Khan on the occasion thanked all the participants for their donations.