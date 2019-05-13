Grandson of ex-PM Sharif memorized the Holy Quran

LONDON: Zayd Hussain Nawaz Sharif, the grandchild of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has achieved the privilege of memorizing the Quran while living in the United Kingdom.

Zayd Hussain Nawaz has shared the video of his Quran reciting ceremony on Twitter, in which he can been seen reciting the Word in a very beautiful way.

الحمدلله حمداً كثيرا.

اللہ تعالی کے فضل اور کرم سے اور ماں باپ کی دعاوں سے میں نے قرآن پاک مکمل حفظ کر لیا ہے میری دادی جان جنہوں نے میرے لئے بہت دعائیں کی انکی دعاوں سے میں آج اپنی منزل پر پہنچا ہوں اللہ تعالی میری دادی جان کو جنت الفردوس میں اعلی مقام عطا فرمائے آمین۔ pic.twitter.com/qpDB0ZkpUX — Zayd Hussain Nawaz Sharif (@zayd280) May 12, 2019

Zayd Hussain said his grandmother Kulsoom Nawaz made prayers for him, due to which he has reached this destination today.

Hussain Nawaz, father of Zayd Nawaz congratulated his son on memorizing the Holy Quran and also made him aware of the obligations imposed on him after becoming a Hafiz-e-Quran.

He wrote in response to the fact that your character should be ideal for this success, ALLAH guides you and helps you in every step.

Maryam Nawaz, aunt of Zayd Nawaz and vice-president of PML-N also congratulated him and said that grandmother in heaven will be very happy due to their grandchildren.