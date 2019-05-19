Guterres condemns armed attack against UN peacekeepers

GENEVA: A violent attack against the United Nation’s Integrated Stabilization Mission for Mali (MINUSMA) that left one peacekeeper dead on Saturday, drew strong condemnation from Secretary-General António Guterres.

Mr. Guterres is “deeply saddened at the death of a Nigerian peacekeeper who succumbed to his wounds following the armed attack by unidentified assailants in Timbuktu”, said his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, in a statement issued that evening.

The UN chief expressed his “heartfelt condolences” to the bereaved family and the Government of Nigeria and “wished a speedy recovery to another Nigerian peacekeeper who was wounded in the same attack”.

He also wished a “swift recovery to three Chadian peacekeepers”, who were wounded when their mine-protected vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in Tessalit, Kidal region.

The Secretary-General recalled that “attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law” and called on the Malian authorities to “take swift action to identify the perpetrators of these attacks and promptly bring them to justice”.

“The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity of United Nations with the people and the Government of Mali and its support to their quest for peace and stability”, Mr. Dujarric concluded.