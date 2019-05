Hania Aamir has joined the trend and has start vlogging.

The young actress made her youtube channel.

Within 24 hours the actress gained 10k subscribers.

She uploaded her first vlog titled, “Hania Aamir ban gayi vlogger”

It’s a 4 minute vlog and captures what happens with Hania in a day or how she spends her day.

In the end of her vlog she leaves a little message saying that she is not doing this for money or fame but to make people know how she is in person.

-by Aghna Noor