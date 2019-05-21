Hearing of fake accounts case against Zardari, Talpur adjourned

An Accountability Court in Islamabad has adjourned fake bank accounts case against the brother sister duo of ex-president Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur till 30th of this month.

Judge Arshad Malik heard the case.

PPP Co-Chairperson and his sister Faryal Talpur appeared in the court room. The court did not set a date for indictment as the accused were not provided copies of the reference.

During the hearing, show cause notices were issued to chief secretary Sindh and superintendent jail over their failure to produce Abdul Ghani Majeed and Anwar Majeed.