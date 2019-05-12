Home / World / Hindujas top 2019 list of Britain’s wealthiest

Hindujas top 2019 list of Britain’s wealthiest

jgjg.jpg

London-based Sri and Gopi Hinduja, of the sprawling Hinduja Group of companies, have a fortune worth £22.0 billion ($28.6 billion, 25.5 billion euros), up £1.4bn on last year.