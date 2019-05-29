IHC extends interim bail of Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur for one day

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday extended interim bail of former president and Pakistan People Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sisiter Fryal Talpur.

Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur appeared before Islamabad High Court (IHC) in fake accounts case.

Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani presided over the hearing of the bail petition.

Farooq H Naik told the court that the copies of reference has not been provided which will clarify the allegations and requested the court to extend the interim bail his clients.

The court asked the NAB prosecutor that did NA issue arrest warrant of Asif Zardari?

The NAB prosecutor replied that their has not been issued any warrant as NAB doesn’t want to arrest Zardari.

The investigation officer said that arrest warrant has been submitted and the accused should be arrested.

The hearing was then adjourned for one day.