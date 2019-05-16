IHC orders NAB to submit record in Dar assets’ reference

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed investigation officer of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit case’s record of Ishaq Dar assets’ reference, ARY News reported.

Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter of the high court was hearing petition against freezing bank accounts of Hajvery Trust where Qazi Misbah Advocate appeared in the court to represent former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

NAB told IHC that the accountability court had directed to freeze bank accounts of Hajvery Trust.

Dar’s counsel said that he has not received record of the case, hence he could not assist the court. He added that it was an illegal move to freeze the trust’s bank accounts without listening stance of Ishaq Dar.

Later, the hearing was adjourned till May 26.

On May 8, the lawyers had cross-examined head of joint investigation team (JIT) in Panama Leaks case and prosecution witness Wajid Zia in Ishaq Dar assets case.

The witness during cross-examination by the defence lawyer said that there is evidence about transactions in foreign banks.

Wajid Zia said that the JIT had investigated about Emirates, al-Taufiq and Al-Baraka banks. On a question by defence lawyer about any evidence of transactions in these banks, the witness said that there is evidence of transactions in these banks.

The court adjourned the hearing till May 15 after the counsel of co-accused Saeed Ahmed completed his cross-examination of the witness.

Wajid Zia had recorded his statement in assets beyond sources of income reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar in accountability court in previous hearing.—NNI