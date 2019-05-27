IHC serves notice to Pashteen, Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen, MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir in a plea seeking ban on PTM.

Justice Amir Farooq of IHC was hearing the case. During the hearing, Barrister Shoaib pleaded the court to pass ruling to ban PTM leaders’ social media accounts and slap ban on the party as it is not registered and involved in creating anti-state sentiments in the country.

To this, the court issued notices to secretary interior, defense , PEMRA and PTA to submit their reply within two weeks in this regard.

The IHC also served notices to Manzoor Pashteen, Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir and later adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

Last week, a petition was filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against PTM for speaking against national institutes including Pakistan Army in the wake of 10-year-old Farishta Mohmand rape case in the federal capital.

On Sunday Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leaders along with their supporters had attacked an army check post in the former tribal region of Miranshah, martyring one soldier and injuring five others.