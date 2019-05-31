Iman ali’s blurfie is going viral and for all the right reasons

Recently, Imam Ali took a blur selfie and uploaded it on her social handle. She requested everyone to do the same.
Actually, blurfie is for spreading awareness for Multiple Sclerosis which the BOL actress has been facing for several years and now wants to spread awareness about it on world MS day, 30th may.
Maybe some of you know already that I am living with Multiple Sclerosis. It is a part of my life now and my lifestyle has completely changed. My speech, movements, everything is impacted. But I am fighting on, like all the other patients who are living with this disease. MS affects the nerves in the brain, and the most common symptom is blurred vision. When there is a relapse, the blurred vision is also accompanied by dizziness. So in honor of World MS Day, 30th May – I am uploading a #Blurfie and urge you all to show support. Change your profile pictures to a Blurfie. #LivingWithMS #WorldMSDay #LetsBeatMS #IntezaarNaKaro . . . Here’s what you need to do Step 1: Take a picture while shaking your phone lightly Step 2: Apply the Facebook picture filter Step 3: Upload it on your social profiles Step 4: Use the hashtags #Blurfie #LetsBeatMS
In honor of the MS day she uploaded a blurred selfie of hers and urged others to show support.
Many actors came in her support and uploaded their blurfie.
Seeing a very blurred photo of me? Well, it’s to grab your attention and talk about Multiple Sclerosis. On 30th May, the world celebrates World MS Day, an initiative to raise awareness about a rare disease which is slowly impacting lives in Pakistan. One of the most common symptoms is blurred vision. This is why I have uploaded a #Blurfie to show my support for the people living with MS and to get the conversation started. Join me and be a part of the Blurfie Campaign! #LivingWithMS #WorldMSDay #LetsBeatMS #IntezaarNaKaro @LetsBeatMS . . Here’s what you need to do Step 1: Take a picture while shaking your phone lightly Step 2: Apply the Facebook picture filter Step 3: Upload it on your social profiles Step 4: Use the hashtags #Blurfie #LetsBeatMS I’m tagging @maazm.khan_ @khawarabedi @huzaifakhan_9 to take part in this #blurfie challenge with me.
A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official)
Your eyesight isn’t weak, I’ve posted a #Blurfie in honor of people living with Multiple Sclerosis. Multiple Sclerosis is a neurological disease, it affects the central nervous system, which results in blurred vision as one of the most common symptoms. Multiple Sclerosis stays with the person for the rest of their life, I’m celebrating the warriors who are living with this disease. #LivingWithMS #WorldMSDay #LetsBeatMS #IntezaarNaKaro @LetsBeatMS. I’m tagging @uzmamubeen_02 @sarahislam11 @maazm.khan_ to take a part in this #BlurFie challenge with me.
Hey, don’t look confused. Your eyesight is ok. I’ve just posted a #Blurfie to commemorate World MS Day. MS is short for Multiple Sclerosis, it is a neurological disease and affects the central nervous system, which results in blurred vision as one of the most common symptoms. Multiple Sclerosis stays with the person for the rest of their life, I’m celebrating the warriors who are living with this disease. You can also join the blurfie movement. Simply visit @letsbeatms on Facebook or Instagram to find out. I am tagging @kessica.xavier @deboraheric @gr8sunita to take part in this #blurfie challenge with me . . . . . . . . #LivingWithMS #WorldMSDay #LetsBeatMS #IntezaarNaKaro.
A post shared by Azekah (@azekah.daniel)
-by Aghna Noor