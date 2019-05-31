Iman ali’s blurfie is going viral and for all the right reasons

Recently, Imam Ali took a blur selfie and uploaded it on her social handle. She requested everyone to do the same.

Actually, blurfie is for spreading awareness for Multiple Sclerosis which the BOL actress has been facing for several years and now wants to spread awareness about it on world MS day, 30th may.



View this post on Instagram Maybe some of you know already that I am living with Multiple Sclerosis. It is a part of my life now and my lifestyle has completely changed. My speech, movements, everything is impacted. But I am fighting on, like all the other patients who are living with this disease. MS affects the nerves in the brain, and the most common symptom is blurred vision. When there is a relapse, the blurred vision is also accompanied by dizziness. So in honor of World MS Day, 30th May – I am uploading a #Blurfie and urge you all to show support. Change your profile pictures to a Blurfie. #LivingWithMS #WorldMSDay #LetsBeatMS #IntezaarNaKaro . . . Here’s what you need to do Step 1: Take a picture while shaking your phone lightly Step 2: Apply the Facebook picture filter Step 3: Upload it on your social profiles Step 4: Use the hashtags #Blurfie #LetsBeatMS A post shared by Iman Ali (@imanalyofficial) on May 29, 2019 at 1:39pm PDT

In honor of the MS day she uploaded a blurred selfie of hers and urged others to show support.

Many actors came in her support and uploaded their blurfie.

-by Aghna Noor