IMF programme to economically strengthen Pakistan: Gerry Rice

ISLAMABAD: Spokesperson for International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gerry Rice says IMF programme will economically strengthen Pakistan.

In an online briefing to journalists, he said the IMF program will expedite economic progress and bring improvement to social sector, human development and infrastructure in the country.

He said debt burden of Pakistan will also get lessened through the IMF programme.

Gerry Rice said IMF wants economic reforms in Pakistan.

He said negotiations were held with Pakistan for six billion dollars program, and staff level talks were held on 12th of this month.