Indian request for Sushma Swaraj’s overflight accepted by Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan accepted India’s request to let Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj’s flight go over its airspace, according to The Hindu news.

The publication cited officials in Delhi and Islamabad, saying that Sushma Swaraj’s flight was permitted to go over Pakistani airspace as the Indian minister was due to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization session in Bishkek.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesman Mohammad Faisal said that the Indian government had made the request to avoid longer route.

Sushma Swaraj attended the SCO meeting of foreign ministers in Krgyzstan on May 21 and 22, along with Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

On the sidelines of the SCO meeting, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also had an informal meeting with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj.

Speaking after the informal meeting, Qureshi said he cleared it to Swaraj that Pakistan wants resolution of all issues [with India] through consultation.