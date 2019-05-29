Indian security officials harass guests at Iftar by Pakistani HC in New Delhi

ISLAMABAD: In another sheer violation of the diplomatic etiquette, the Indian security officials harassed guests at an Iftar dinner hosted by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Tuesday.

According to information received from New Delhi here, the Pakistani High Commission hosted the traditional Iftar dinner to celebrate blessings of the holy month of Ramazan and individuals from all walks of life, including political personalities, community notables, sajjadah nasheens of several Sufi shrines in India, academics, writers, journalists, artists, civil society activists, Pakistani students and other prominent persons were invited to the event.

However, a large number of guests were harassed and forced to turn back by men in plain clothes deployed outside the Pakistan High Commission. According to some videos of the incident going viral on social media, the guests were unnecessarily interrogated by the Indian police and intelligence agency personnel upon their arrival, and some of them were even not allowed to enter the premises. Only 65 guests out of a total 237 invitees could make it to the event.

Pakistan has decided to lodge a strong protest with India following the indecent event.

It is worth mentioning here that a similar incident had also happened on March 23, 2019, when Pakistan Day celebrations were held at the high commission. The New Delhi police had stopped the participants to ask for personal details before letting them in. Majority of the guests, which included senior journalists, academics and former diplomats, were told to go back, amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and India post-Pulwama incident.

The traditional Iftar dinner is hosted annually at Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to mark the holy month of Ramazan and promote the message of peace and harmony. Acting High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah welcomed the distinguished guests who could make it to the ceremony. While wishing them special blessings of Ramazan, Shah highlighted the messages of sacrifice, selflessness, and compassion which are inculcated by fasting during the holy month.—INP