Injured of Data Darbar blast still in hospital

LAHORE: Five of the affectees of DATA DARBAR blast are still under treatment at the Mayo hospital, Lahore.

According to the details, the injured in the Data darbar incident are under treatment in MIO hospital’s Surgical ward.

The doctors said that the victims were severely injured as they suffered wounds on stomach and legs.

It will take some time for them to recover after that they will be discharged, a Dr said.

Earlier this month, 13 people were killed and 40 others were injured in an explosion that rocked Lahore.