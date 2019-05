Minister of Human Rights, Dr. Shireen Mazari hires first transgender on Thursday.

She tweeted and welcomed Ayesha Moghul who joined Ministry of Human Rights as a resource person.

Welcomed our first transgender Ayesha Moghul who is going to work in MOHR as a resource person – Thank you @UNDP_Pakistan pic.twitter.com/YVFFiYHW2X — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) May 30, 2019

After this announcement, twitter lauded Dr Mazari for hiring transgender in her ministry.

-by Aghna Noor