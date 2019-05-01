Int’l Labour Day being observed today

The theme of this year Labour Day is “Uniting Workers for Social and Economic Advancement”.

International Labour Day observed in the memory of massacre of labourers who laid their lives in 1886 in Chicago while protecting the rights of labourers.

Today is a gazetted holiday, labour and traders organizations have chalked out special programmes to highlight the significance of the day.

Pakistan’s first labor policy was devised in 1972, in which May 1 was declared an official holiday.