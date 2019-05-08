Iran desires to become part of CPEC: Iranian Envoy

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost on Wednesday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the ambassador said that the Iran desires to become part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a gam changer project for the entire region, and Iran can play its role in it.

They agreed to collaborate to check smuggling of petroleum products at Pak-Iran border. They also vowed to further enhance cooperation between the two countries in all spheres, especially in the energy sector.

Expressing his views, Ambassador Honardoost said that there is a need to explore commercial and economic potentials of the two countries to achieve the goal of $5 billion trade volume in the coming years.

The Iranian Ambassador said Pakistan and Iran may make joint endeavors for offshore exploration of oil and gas.

The Special Assistant said the two countries need to enhance economic ties, adding that energy cooperation with Iran would benefit Pakistan.

He said that continuation of talks between the two states would help to build strong energy cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.—NNI