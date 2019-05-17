Is Anushka Sharma quitting her acting career?

Bollywood actress, Anushka Sharma who started her career with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan is away from bollywood from quite some time.

Anushka’s last flick was Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan failed to reign the box office. Since then there has been speculations that she is planning to quit her acting career.

In an interview Sharma said, “I think I have reached that position and security as an actor in my career, where I don’t need to do things or sign films just because I have to fill up time.”

She further said, “In the past three years, I have been working in a fashion which was very hectic, and have done roles which were extremely demanding. In one calendar year, to do a film like Pari, Sui Dhaaga and Zero, it’s not easy and takes a toll on you. All are different, and required a lot of prep.”

Her role in Zero as Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder, a scientist with cerebral palsy, was lauded by critics as well as the audience.

She has not signed a single film since her last release in December 2018.

Now a days she is seen spending some quality time with husband Virat Kholi